Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.10% of Gartner worth $14,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

IT traded down $3.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,381. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 76.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.81 and a 12 month high of $191.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.00.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

