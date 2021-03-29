Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the February 28th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 487.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERF traded up $24.04 on Monday, hitting $641.12. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 105. Geberit has a 1 year low of $412.99 and a 1 year high of $681.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $620.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $610.28.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

