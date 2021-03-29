Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the February 28th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 487.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERF traded up $24.04 on Monday, hitting $641.12. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 105. Geberit has a 1 year low of $412.99 and a 1 year high of $681.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $620.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $610.28.
Geberit Company Profile
