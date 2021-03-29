GenesisX (XGS) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $19,582.46 and approximately $5.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,319,341 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

