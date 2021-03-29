Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Short Interest Update

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the February 28th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GNFT stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $4.62. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. Genfit has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $179.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Genfit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genfit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Genfit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genfit stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Genfit as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

