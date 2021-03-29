GeoDB 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $953,433.00 (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, GeoDB has traded 109.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GeoDB coin can currently be purchased for about $2.53 or 0.00004406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $54.50 million and approximately $953,433.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00022905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00048990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.26 or 0.00627402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00067108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00025066 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,538,747 coins. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

