GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Gap Down to $15.55

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.55, but opened at $15.07. GeoPark shares last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPRK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $892.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.60.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). GeoPark had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. Analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is 5.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the third quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in GeoPark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

