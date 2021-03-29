George Weston (TSE:WN) Sets New 52-Week High at $109.84

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$109.84 and last traded at C$109.74, with a volume of 41763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$108.82.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$122.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The stock has a market cap of C$16.96 billion and a PE ratio of 18.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$98.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$97.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.92, for a total transaction of C$445,137.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,143,612.75. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total value of C$207,874.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,988 shares in the company, valued at C$2,219,886.49. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,161 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,545.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

