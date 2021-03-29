GHOST (GHOST) Price Tops $0.43

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last seven days, GHOST has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One GHOST token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GHOST has a market cap of $6.52 million and approximately $473,140.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00059305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.91 or 0.00219278 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.26 or 0.00963517 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00051328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00078305 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00029487 BTC.

About GHOST

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

Buying and Selling GHOST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

