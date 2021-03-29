GHOSTPRISM Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.44 Million (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $56,653.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GHOSTPRISM

GHOSTPRISM (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 3,928,458 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

