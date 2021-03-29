Giant (GIC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 62.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. Giant has a market capitalization of $132,486.23 and $1.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Giant has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Giant token can now be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00039463 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000673 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 74,744.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005677 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,109,774 tokens. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

