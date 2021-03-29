Gifto Price Tops $0.0451 on Top Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a market cap of $34.71 million and approximately $12.65 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00022937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00048926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $361.46 or 0.00628695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00067004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025255 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Gifto is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

