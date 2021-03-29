Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Short Interest Update

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the February 28th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 478,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $30.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIL. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 436.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at $68,151,000. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 34.9% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,789,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,447,000 after acquiring an additional 981,269 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,948,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,337,000 after acquiring an additional 395,761 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,892,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,771,000 after acquiring an additional 373,671 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

