Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.36

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.36 and last traded at $68.36, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLAPY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.82.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

