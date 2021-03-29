GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. GlaxoSmithKline reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GSK stock opened at $36.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

