GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 947,455 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 108,589 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $34,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 19,967 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.68. The stock had a trading volume of 278,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,149. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.628 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

