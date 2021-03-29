Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 2,104 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $12,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 86,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 33,863 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,355,000 after acquiring an additional 206,284 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,597,000 after acquiring an additional 167,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $67.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 30.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVO. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

