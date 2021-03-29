Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 25,571 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,571 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $12,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,214,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Aptiv by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after purchasing an additional 616,858 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $465,868,000 after buying an additional 83,365 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $317,186,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,999,000 after acquiring an additional 277,350 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

NYSE APTV opened at $140.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $160.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.83 and its 200 day moving average is $122.95.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

