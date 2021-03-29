Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,863 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.91% of Hostess Brands worth $17,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 875.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Shares of TWNK opened at $14.67 on Monday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

