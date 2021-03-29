Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $11,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,540 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,304 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,233,000 after buying an additional 876,282 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 172.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,285,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,131,000 after buying an additional 813,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,242,000 after buying an additional 375,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.58.

KMB stock opened at $137.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.