Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $272.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.