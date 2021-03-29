Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $11.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after buying an additional 7,973,660 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642,566 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,180,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,989,000 after purchasing an additional 775,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $53.27 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

