Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $11.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,537 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $152.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.72. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $93.60 and a 52-week high of $153.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

