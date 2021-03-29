Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $13.02 Million Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 15,310.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,855 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.20% of Kohl’s worth $13,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,152 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,693,000 after acquiring an additional 56,314 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,734,000 after acquiring an additional 721,262 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth approximately $21,865,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth approximately $18,530,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE:KSS opened at $58.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.21.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.28.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.