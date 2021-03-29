Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,574 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,812 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 13,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX opened at $508.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $225.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $353.00 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $533.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.62.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

