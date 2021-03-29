Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 2,068 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,842 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Autodesk by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,484 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,161 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,749 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $269.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.24 and a 200-day moving average of $271.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.11, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.52 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.