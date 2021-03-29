Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in FedEx by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 122,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,783,000 after purchasing an additional 78,668 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 185,677 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $48,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FedEx by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $440,593,000 after acquiring an additional 139,651 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.27.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $281.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.94. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

