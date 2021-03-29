Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.15% of UGI worth $10,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in UGI by 10,622.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $41.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $42.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. UGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

