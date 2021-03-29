Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 17,070 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,070 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.42% of Neogen worth $17,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,024.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce Papesh sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $597,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,094.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,640 shares of company stock worth $6,151,193. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $87.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.38. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $89.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.72 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

