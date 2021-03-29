Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 20,491 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 910,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,491 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.07% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $10,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,589,000 after buying an additional 10,541,721 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,792,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,118,000 after buying an additional 2,497,888 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,057,000 after buying an additional 2,073,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,285,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 158,656,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,162 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPE opened at $16.01 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

