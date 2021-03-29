Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 23,794 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,794 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.82% of AAR worth $10,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of AAR by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AAR by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $102,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,260.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,245.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIR shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their target price on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $42.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average of $31.02. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -71.47 and a beta of 1.84.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.89 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

