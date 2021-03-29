Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 42,823 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,096 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,823 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.49% of Simmons First National worth $11,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,995,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,732 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 38.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 215,771 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Simmons First National by 184.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 168,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 146,049 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National stock opened at $30.94 on Monday. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $199.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

In related news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $1,928,624.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SFNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Simmons First National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

