Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 55,985 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,985 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.31% of Silgan worth $12,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Silgan news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $43.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

