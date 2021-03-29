Glitch Market Cap Hits $16.12 Million (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Glitch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges. Glitch has a total market cap of $16.12 million and $1.56 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Glitch has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00059490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.54 or 0.00218178 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $549.33 or 0.00947168 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00051293 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00078439 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00029901 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 59,359,301 coins.

Glitch Coin Trading

