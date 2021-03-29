Global Arena Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAHC) Short Interest Update

Global Arena Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAHC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the February 28th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,815,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GAHC opened at $0.01 on Monday. Global Arena has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get Global Arena alerts:

About Global Arena

Global Arena Holding Inc, through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Arena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Arena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.