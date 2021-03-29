Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the February 28th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ AIQ opened at $28.20 on Monday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.22.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,700 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.76% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

