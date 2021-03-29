Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the February 28th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ AIQ opened at $28.20 on Monday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.22.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.
