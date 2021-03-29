Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 140.6% from the February 28th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ HERO opened at $31.11 on Monday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a boost from Global X Video Games & Esports ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 363.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.