Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) traded down 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $194.78 and last traded at $195.05. 487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 198,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Grupo Santander started coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.89.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.78 and a 200-day moving average of $199.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 6.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Globant by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 14,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

