Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 919.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,769 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 0.08% of Globant worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Globant by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Globant during the third quarter worth $1,087,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 14.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 0.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Grupo Santander started coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.89.

NYSE GLOB traded down $13.95 on Monday, reaching $195.05. 487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,641. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $244.72. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.87 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

