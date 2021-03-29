GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $307.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock traded up $2.95 on Monday, hitting $245.96. 192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.76. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $129.25 and a 52 week high of $275.25.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

