GN Store Nord A/S’s (GNNDY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GNNDY. Morgan Stanley upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $307.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

OTCMKTS GNNDY traded up $6.55 on Monday, hitting $243.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 181. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 0.47. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $275.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.76.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

