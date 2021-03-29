Gnosis Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, Gnosis has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for $144.15 or 0.00250021 BTC on exchanges. Gnosis has a market cap of $216.89 million and $1.48 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00048503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $359.10 or 0.00622831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00066991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00025105 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm

Buying and Selling Gnosis

