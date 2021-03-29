GNY (GNY) Price Reaches $1.42 on Major Exchanges

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00002467 BTC on major exchanges. GNY has a market capitalization of $272.62 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00022723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00048673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.29 or 0.00620303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00066928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00025700 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY (GNY) is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

