Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Sold by Tenzing Global Management LLC

Tenzing Global Management LLC decreased its position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Gogo comprises approximately 8.0% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tenzing Global Management LLC owned approximately 4.05% of Gogo worth $33,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the third quarter valued at $6,553,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,079,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

GOGO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,653. The stock has a market cap of $805.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. The firm’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair lowered Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

