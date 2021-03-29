GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Trading Down 1.6%

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) shares traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.80. 113,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 170,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoGold Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on GoGold Resources from $3.10 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

