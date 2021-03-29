Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Director Ronald Little Purchases 20,000 Shares

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Director Ronald Little acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ronald Little also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Ronald Little acquired 10,000 shares of Gold Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Ronald Little purchased 10,000 shares of Gold Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.

Gold Resource stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.68. 41,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,621. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20. Gold Resource Co. has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $199.50 million, a P/E ratio of -265.73 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

GORO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Gold Resource to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Gold Resource by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gold Resource by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Gold Resource by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Gold Resource by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 217,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

