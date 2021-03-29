Golden Goose (GOLD) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.85 Million

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and $312,525.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00058824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.19 or 0.00217588 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $541.96 or 0.00941991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00050921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00078753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00029346 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

