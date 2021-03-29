GoldFund Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $90.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GoldFund has traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar. GoldFund has a market cap of $75,128.49 and $90.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005623 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012075 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000162 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000155 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001196 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

