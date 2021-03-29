GoldMint (MNTP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $628.00

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. GoldMint has a total market cap of $370,845.21 and approximately $628.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoldMint has traded 42.3% lower against the dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00023271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00047993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $357.12 or 0.00614777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00065940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00023697 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint (CRYPTO:MNTP) is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

