Golem (GLM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $80.12 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. Golem has a total market cap of $626.05 million and $80.12 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Golem has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. One Golem token can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00022603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00048643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $362.28 or 0.00627087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00067088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024836 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Golem

GLM is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official website is golem.network

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

