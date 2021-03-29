Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Purchases $67,028.00 in Stock

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Charles E. Jobson purchased 16,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $67,028.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,810,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GTIM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,710. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $51.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.22% of Good Times Restaurants worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.